Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $185,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.72 on Friday, reaching $353.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,598. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

