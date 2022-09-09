Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 22,024 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,024 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $140,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.18. 80,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,831. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

