Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.01

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 5164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Distribution Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 63.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 182,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 70,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 219,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 106,133 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 1,017.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 116,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 106,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 194,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Distribution Acquisition

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.