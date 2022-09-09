Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 79,756 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 79,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,941,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 0.8% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $108,764,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after buying an additional 539,799 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $234.02 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $143.63 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.59.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

