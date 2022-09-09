Ergoteles LLC Has $17.47 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5,286.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,481 shares during the period. Loews comprises 0.7% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.11% of Loews worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 74,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Stock Up 0.8 %

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

