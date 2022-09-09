Ergoteles LLC Increases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2,341.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,545 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.15. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

