Ergoteles LLC Invests $10.15 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,146,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

