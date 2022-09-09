Ergoteles LLC Makes New $29.39 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 343,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,387,000. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.1% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $411,853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,883,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 110.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,461,000 after buying an additional 359,344 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $98.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

