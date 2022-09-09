Ergoteles LLC Purchases 216,413 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 251.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 730.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

Snap Trading Up 9.3 %

Snap stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 over the last three months.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.