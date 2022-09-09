Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 13,756 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,756 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.09% of First Citizens BancShares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $845.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $705.46.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

