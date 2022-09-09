Ergoteles LLC Sells 191,233 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,233 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

