Eric G. Wintemute Acquires 2,625 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,746. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of AVD stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $20.21. 206,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,528. The company has a market cap of $623.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

American Vanguard Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Vanguard by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Vanguard by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

