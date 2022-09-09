Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Down to $10.32

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.10. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
