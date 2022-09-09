Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Down to $10.32

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.10. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGN. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter worth $59,749,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

