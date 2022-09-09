eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares traded.
eServGlobal Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.45. The company has a market cap of £65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.
About eServGlobal
eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.
