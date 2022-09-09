Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.39-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.27 billion-$18.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.05. 14,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,603. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $318.65.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

