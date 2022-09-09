Evercore ISI Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

WFRD has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

WFRD opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 144,645 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

See Also

