Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Shares Bought by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in Evo Acquisition by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 548,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 181,898 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Evo Acquisition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $983,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $393,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Evo Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Evo Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,188. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.