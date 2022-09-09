Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EIFZF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Exchange Income Price Performance

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $35.27 on Monday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

