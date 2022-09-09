Factom (FCT) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,142.00

Factom (FCT) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Factom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001900 BTC on major exchanges. Factom has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $3,142.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Factom has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.49 or 0.99972395 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00037895 BTC.
Factom Profile
FCT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,420,234 coins. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. The official website for Factom is factom.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
