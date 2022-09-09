F&C Commercial Property Trust (LON:FCPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $121.20

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.20 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.47). F&C Commercial Property Trust shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.46), with a volume of 802,696 shares trading hands.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.20.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Company Profile
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.
