Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 158,769 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,769 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.11% of New Fortress Energy worth $186,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NFE traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,376. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $63.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

