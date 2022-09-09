Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 890 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $139,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 92,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 42,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.76. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.09 and a beta of 0.95.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

