Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 71,909.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.85% of Clorox worth $145,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.83.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.29. 20,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average of $142.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.