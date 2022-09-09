Federated Hermes Inc. Has $154.22 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,314,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99,460 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $154,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Wingstop by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 32.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.35.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WING traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.72. 12,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,376. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.46, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.72%.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.