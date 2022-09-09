Federated Hermes Inc. Has $314.36 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,699,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303,074 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Dominion Energy worth $314,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,653 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.