Federated Hermes Inc. Has $359.10 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,433 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $359,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.68. The company had a trading volume of 59,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.54 and a 200-day moving average of $243.06. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.