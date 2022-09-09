Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,316,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051,264 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of AT&T worth $267,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,108,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,461,000 after purchasing an additional 53,788 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 720.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,047,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,473 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $848,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.94. 976,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,239,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.