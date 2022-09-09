Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 135,825 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 135,825 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $167,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.1 %

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

KKR traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 87,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

