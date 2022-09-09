Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 14,715 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $176,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $5.44 on Friday, reaching $351.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.96 and its 200-day moving average is $314.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.96.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

