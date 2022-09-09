Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 73,405 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,405 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.48% of MSCI worth $197,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $13,914,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in MSCI by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.66. 6,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,413. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.54. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

