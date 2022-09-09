Ferris Capital LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,944,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.37 and a 200-day moving average of $159.50.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

