Ferris Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4,753.8% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 225,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 221,192 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Allstate by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Allstate by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $126.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.13. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

