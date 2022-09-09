Ferris Capital LLC Buys 1,091 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

