Ferris Capital LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in DocuSign by 35.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in DocuSign by 28.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Trading Up 5.1 %

DOCU opened at $57.95 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

DocuSign Profile



DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.



