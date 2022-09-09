Ferris Capital LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ferris Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of V opened at $200.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.67 and its 200 day moving average is $208.02. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.