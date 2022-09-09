Ferris Capital LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ferris Capital LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.45 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

