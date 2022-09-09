Fetch.ai Hits Market Capitalization of $69.66 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $69.66 million and approximately $14.67 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.0934 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00095306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00075489 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033037 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000275 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

