First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.27

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.27 and traded as high as $31.42. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 16,554 shares traded.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

About First Community Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

