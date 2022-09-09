First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.27

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.27 and traded as high as $31.42. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 16,554 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.96%.
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.
