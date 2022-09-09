First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNWB opened at $16.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $162.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.16 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 17.47%. Analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

