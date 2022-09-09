First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $133.63 and last traded at $133.79. 87,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,761,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.74.

First Solar Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a P/E/G ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,083,386. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 22,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

