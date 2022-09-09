First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,225,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 777,111 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks accounts for 0.4% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned 3.47% of Juniper Networks worth $417,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 71.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 36,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $29.07. 45,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,308. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

