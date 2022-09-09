First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,070 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $350,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Okta by 260.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.16. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $272.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

