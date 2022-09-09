First Trust Advisors LP Has $280.70 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 318.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807,375 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.63% of Prudential Financial worth $280,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $98.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,742. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.