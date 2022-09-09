First Trust Advisors LP Has $300.54 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $300,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.6 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.80. 10,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,080. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

