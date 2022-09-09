First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 258.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of EOG Resources worth $386,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after acquiring an additional 491,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312,449 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.80. The stock had a trading volume of 94,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,801. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

