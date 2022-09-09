First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174,202 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Infosys worth $316,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 159,376 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Trading Up 2.9 %

Infosys stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $19.07. 174,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,673,733. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

