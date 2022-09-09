First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,553,670 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 358.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.24% of Cincinnati Financial worth $270,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $93.41 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

