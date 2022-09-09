First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 8,693,488 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 280.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $263,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $181,634,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12,242.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE KEY traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 250,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,343. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

