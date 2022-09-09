First Trust Advisors LP Sells 9,726,225 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,848,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,726,225 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF accounts for about 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 51.69% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $605,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 92,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. 1,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,723. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

