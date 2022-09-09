First Western Trust Bank Acquires New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $2,944,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.15.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

CVX opened at $155.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.50. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $306.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

